A female Maoist cadre was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur encounter case that resulted in the death of 22 policemen and injuries to more than 30 personnel in 2021, the agency said on Monday.

The encounter took place in Tekalgudiyam village which falls under the jurisdiction of police station Tarrrem in Bijapur district.

The case was initially registered by Tarrem police station. Later on the probe was taken over by the NIA in 2021.

“During investigations, an input was received that one wanted female Maoist was hiding in the Bhopalpatnam area of Bijapur district. Immediately, an NIA team from Raipur was mobilized and deployed for the operation in which the wanted female Maoist was successfully apprehended,” the official said.

The female cadre was identified as Madkam Ungi alias Kamla.

She was produced before the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur and then sent to custodial remand.

Further investigations are on, said the official.

