The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the house of two brothers accused in Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror case in Amritsar district of Punjab, officials said on Tuesday.

The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by a narco terror module to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan.

“The residential property of the brothers, Bikramjit Singh alias Bikram Singh and Maninder Singh alias Mani, has been attached under section 25(1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, after its designation as ‘proceeds of terrorism’.

“The two brothers were earlier arrested by the NIA in the case,” said the official.

The NIA said they have already filed four charge sheets (including three supplementary) against 13 accused under the relevant sections of the UAPA, NDPS and IPC in the case.

“The drugs were being smuggled in the garb of rock salt imported from across the border. The sale proceeds of the smuggled drugs were being used to create movable and immovable properties in Punjab, besides being channelised to fund terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in the Kashmir Valley,” said the official.

The NIA had earlier also attached some land, measuring 60 Kanal 10 Marla, in the case. Six vehicles and Rs 6,35,000 in cash were also seized.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

