The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the properties of three accused linked with various banned Pakistan-based terror organisations, an NIA official said.

“The NIA has stepped up its vigil against terror outfits, their affiliates, agents and overground workers (OGWs) by conducting raids on properties of terror suspects and accused across locations, and has been moving swiftly to take action in such cases,” the official added.

On Wednesday, the NIA attached the immovable properties of three accused in two different cases of terror activities involving members, cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations like the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), among others.

In the first case, the NIA attached the immovable properties of two accused, Doulat Ali Mugal and Ishaq Pala, in Herman tehsil, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, under the UA(P) Act.

While Pala, currently lodged in Central Jail Agra, was a terrorist of HM, Al-Badr terror organisation, Mugal was an OGW of the proscribed HM and is currently out on bail.

The former, while in Central Jail Srinagar, had conspired with his co-accused, including Riyaz Naikoo and Mugal, and assisted Danish Ghulam Lone and Suhail Ahmad Bhat to cross the border from Kupwara sector to join terror ranks and wage a war against Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused Mugal had provided logistic support to the accused duo, Lone and Bhat, at Kupwara when both were about to cross the LoC.

The duo were charge sheeted by the NIA on February 22, 2019, and charges were framed by the NIA Special Court, Jammu, on August 6, 2019.

The properties attached on orders of NIA Special Court include land measuring 5.5 Marla and 3.5 Marla under survey Nos.1597 Min and 1598 Min, including one double-storey house of accused Mugal located at Manigah village, Kupwara, and immovable property in the form of two rooms under the ownership of accused Pala at Allora village, Shopian.

The NIA had launched investigations into the case in February 2018, and had busted a HM module of OGWs/terrorists. Others arrested and charge sheeted in the case were Danish Ghulam Lone, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Feeroz Ahmad Lone, while a key conspirator, Reyaz Ahmad Naikoo, a top terrorist of the HM, was killed in an encounter with the security forces.

In the second case, the NIA attached the immovable property of accused Fayaz Ahmad Magray, an OGW of proscribed terror outfit JeM and currently lodged in Distrcit Jail Jhajjar, Haryana. The property consisted of six shops at Lethpora, Pulwama.

Fayaz was charge sheeted on August 1, 2018, for conspiring, along with Pakistani terrorists of JeM, to execute a fidayeen attack on CRPF Group Centre Lethpora, Pulwama. He carried out a recce of the CRPF centre and provided logistic support to JeM terrorists before and after the attack.

During the attack, two terrorists, Fardeen Ahmad Khandey and Manzoor Ahmad Baba, along with one Pakistan national Abdul Shakoor, were killed inside the CRPF Group Centre Lethpora. Other key conspirator terrorists, namely Mudassir Khan and Sajjad alias Mufti Waqas (Pakistani nationals), were killed in subsequent encounters.

The NIA launched investigations in February 2018 into the criminal conspiracy to commit acts of terror and violence in Kashmir.

Its investigations led to the busting of a module of OGWs of JeM. Besides Fayaz, other accused arrested in the case were identified as Nissar Ahmad Tantray, Syed Hilal Andrabi and Irshad Ahmad Reshi. All of them were subsequently charge sheeted by the NIA.

