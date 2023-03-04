INDIA

NIA attaches properties of Kala Jathedi aide, Chhenu gang member

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that they conducted raids at the premises belonging to Asif Khan, a member of the Chhenu gang, and Kala Jatedi’s aide Surender Chiku and sealed their properties.

This action was taken by the NIA on Friday.

According to information, Khan’s property is situated at Gautam Vihar, Street No 7. A notice was also put outside his premises.

In recent weeks, the NIA sleuths have conducted raids in connection with terrorist-gangsters nexus case.

Khan used to extort money from businessmen at the instructions of Chhenu.

Speaking on the sealing part, an NIA source said that as of now they have sealed as many as five properties located in Delhi and Haryana.

These properties are of gangsters who was involved in drugs racket and also have terrorist connection.

They also have connections with Pakistan and Canada-based terrorists.

The terrorist-gangsters nexus case was lodged by the NIA in 2022.

A few kabbadi players of Haryana and Punjab are also on the radar of the NIA in this matter.

20230304-131603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-Minister Atmaram Tomar found dead in Baghpat home

    New IT rules not seeking accountability: Shiv Sena leader

    With prospects of slowdown, central banks may unwind the rates: SBI

    WhatsApp chat helps unearth Andhra public prosecutor’s murder