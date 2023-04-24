Following orders of an NIA court in New Delhi, authorities on Monday attached the property of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin’s son in Srinagar.

Officials said that the property of Syed Ahmad Shakeel in the city’s Ram Bagh locality has been attached.

The order issued by special NIA court in New Delhi says: “As per NIA notice, immoveable property — Survey No. 1917/1566, 1567 and 1568 located at Revenue Estate, Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, Srinagar under the ownership of Syed Ahmad Shakeel (son of Syed Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, a ‘listed militant’ under UA(P) Act, 1967 stands attached under sub-section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.”

20230424-145203