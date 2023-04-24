INDIA

NIA attaches property of Hizbul chief’s son in Srinagar

NewsWire
0
0

Following orders of an NIA court in New Delhi, authorities on Monday attached the property of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin’s son in Srinagar.

Officials said that the property of Syed Ahmad Shakeel in the city’s Ram Bagh locality has been attached.

The order issued by special NIA court in New Delhi says: “As per NIA notice, immoveable property — Survey No. 1917/1566, 1567 and 1568 located at Revenue Estate, Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, Srinagar under the ownership of Syed Ahmad Shakeel (son of Syed Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, a ‘listed militant’ under UA(P) Act, 1967 stands attached under sub-section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.”

20230424-145203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Finally, are followers of Deng Xiaoping ready to challenge Xi Jinping?

    Digvijaya Singh will now focus on assembly polls, MP’s politics expected...

    Akali Dal seeks probe into extending ‘shelter’ to Ansari

    Alvaro Rodriguez saves a point for Real Madrid and becomes the...