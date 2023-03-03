INDIA

NIA attaches property of Hizbul terrorist in J&K’s Sopore

NewsWire
0
0

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the property of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Basit Reshi in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town.

The NIA action against Basit Reshi comes a day after the agency attached the property of Al-Umar terror group founder, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar in Srinagar city.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently declared Basit Reshi, presently in Pakistan, as a ‘designated terrorist’ under the unlawful activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his involvement in ‘subversive activities and for coordinating target killings’.

NIA attached the property of Basit Reshi in Dangerpora area of Sopore town.

The agency claims that Reshi planned and executed an attack on a police guard post at Tujar Sherief near Sopore on August 18, 2015 in which one police personnel and a civilian were killed.

20230303-112002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Returning Officer shunted out after controversial order on poll symbol

    Ground Zero: Conversations in Varanasi centre around the Shivling of contention

    SIT to investigate death of 6 people in Jammu (2nd Ld)

    Unions seek ‘forensic audit’ of UTI-AMC’s ‘Rs 2,000-cr exposure’ in DHFL...