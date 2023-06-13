INDIA

NIA attaches property of incarcerated separatist Hurriyat leader

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached the property of incarcerated separatist Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

NIA sources said that officials of the agency, equipped with an order from the Patiala House Court, Delhi attached the property of Akbar in the Shalteng area of the district.

“Notice has been erected on the attached property to inform the general public,” sources said.

Akbar has been in jail for the last six years.

On Monday, the NIA attached the property of Zahoor Ahmad Watali in Kupwara district.

