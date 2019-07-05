NIA attaches property of J&K separatist leader Asiya Andrabi

Srinagar, July 10 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached a property of Asiya Andrabi, chief of women’s separatist group, ‘Dukhtaran-e-Milat’ (Daughters of Faith).

Vikas Katharia, Superintendent of Police, in his capacity as the chief investigator of the terror funding case, has obtained the approval of the Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir to attach the house of Andrabi in Srinagar city.

The order of attachment said the property represents proceeds of terrorism and has been used for furtherance of terrorist activities.

Andrabi and two of her close associates are in NIA custody in connection with the terror funding case being investigated by the agency.

–IANS

sq/rtp