INDIA

NIA attaches property of Mushtaq Zargar, founder of Al-Umar terror group

NewsWire
0
0

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached the property of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar founder of Al-Umar Mujahideen terror group in J&K’s Srinagar city.

After the Union home ministry (MHA) declared Zargar a ‘terrorist’ under the unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA), sleuths of NIA assisted by the local police and the CRPF attached the house of Al-Umar founder, Zargar in Ganai Mohalla of Nowhatta area in Srinagar city.

Zargar was arrested on May 15, 1992 and later released in 1999, along with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief, Masood Azhar and Sheikh Omar.

Three of them were exchanged for passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999. The flight going to Kathmandu was hijacked and flown to Kandahar in Afghanistan. To secure the safe release of the passengers and crew, these three were exchanged in Kandahar.

20230302-093802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Communities can play key role in judicious utilisation of healthcare resources’

    Shooting stones block Srinagar National Highway again

    ‘Yes, LG was inspecting Najafgarh Drain, an abject failure of AAP...

    Chennai Corporation to build public toilets at 372 locations