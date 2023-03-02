National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached the property of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar founder of Al-Umar Mujahideen terror group in J&K’s Srinagar city.

After the Union home ministry (MHA) declared Zargar a ‘terrorist’ under the unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA), sleuths of NIA assisted by the local police and the CRPF attached the house of Al-Umar founder, Zargar in Ganai Mohalla of Nowhatta area in Srinagar city.

Zargar was arrested on May 15, 1992 and later released in 1999, along with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief, Masood Azhar and Sheikh Omar.

Three of them were exchanged for passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999. The flight going to Kathmandu was hijacked and flown to Kandahar in Afghanistan. To secure the safe release of the passengers and crew, these three were exchanged in Kandahar.

