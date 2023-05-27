With the arrest of three persons, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed to have busted an ISIS-linked terror module in an intelligence-led joint operation with Anti Terror Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh Police.

According to an official press note, the Central agency along with ATS team of MP Police conducted raids at 13 locations in Jabalpur district, around 300 km from Bhopal on the intervening night of May 26 and May 27.

It further stated that three arrested persons were identified as Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid. “A host of sharp-edged weapons, ammunition (including prohibited bore), incriminating documents and digital devices were also seized during the searches,” it said.

During the investigation, NIA had found that pro-ISIS activities were being operated by Mohammad Adil Khan, who came to the agency’s notice in August 2022. Subsequently, a case was registered during the investigations into the matter on May 24.

“It learnt that Mohammad Adil Khan and his associates were involved in disseminating ISIS propaganda through social media platforms, as well as through on-ground ‘Dawah’ programmes, in order to unleash violent terror attacks in India at the instance of the ISIS. The module had been conducting meetings/Dars in local Masjids and houses and hatching plans and conspiracies to spread terror in the country,” NIA’s press note stated.

Further investigation revealed that the three accused were highly radicalised and were determined to carry out violent jihad. They were engaged in collecting funds, disseminating ISIS propaganda material, motivating and recruiting youth, and trying to procure arms and ammunition with the objective of carrying out terrorist acts.

“Syed Mamoor Ali had created a local group (Tanzeem) by the name of ‘Fisabilillah’ and was also operating a WhatsApp group by the same name. Along with his associates, he was trying to procure pistols and was in contact with a Jabalpur-based illegal arms supplier for this purpose,” it said.

A staunch ISIS follower and supporter, Adil had managed to assemble an active group of Jabalpur-based like-minded radicalised individuals. Some of the module members were already contemplating Hijrat (flight) to conflict theatres, while others had plans to form a local outfit for carrying out violent jihad in India, according to the NIA investigations.

“Adil was also running multiple YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp channels for motivating and recruiting youth into the ISIS fold. Investigations further showed that Shahid had also planned to procure weapons including pistols. IEDs and even grenades for violent attacks in India,” NIA said.

