National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids at multiple places in Jammu and Doda districts of J&K in connection with a terror funding case.

NIA sources said multiple raids were carried out simultaneously in Jammu and Doda districts at the offices/premises of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) members.

“Searches were carried out at Bhatindi in Jammu district and Munshi Mohalla, Akhramabad, Nai Basti, Malothi Bhalla and Dhara Gundana in Doda district.

“These searches pertain to fund collection by JeI in the name of ‘Zakat’ (Charity) and other religious activities, but these funds were used for supporting secessionist activities.

“The investigation also pertains to motivating youth by JeI to join its ranks so that they are pushed into secessionist activities,” sources said.

