The NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama and Ganderbal in connection with the TRF conspiracy case and arrested an alleged terrorist, an official said.

The case relates to the activities of ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), an offshoot of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K to undertake violent activities in J&K and other parts of India, the official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which registered the case suo moto on November 18, 2021, said.

“During the searches conducted today, incriminating materials including digital devices have been seized,” the official said.

The alleged terrorist, identified as Mudasir Ahmed Dar, was held for providing logistical support and transporting arms and ammunition. He was closely associated with the TRF commander responsible for the recent targeted killings across the Kashmir Valley and also involved in radicalisation and recruitment of impressionable youth.

20220622-232802