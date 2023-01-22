The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that they have filed a charge sheet against two accused before a Special Court in Ranchi, (Jharkhand) in connection with a case pertaining to the conspiracy hatched by the members of CPI (Maoist), for its revival in Magadh Zone and to raise funds for the organisation.

The charge sheet was filed on January 20. The accused Tarun Kumar alias Tarun, Pradyuman Sharma alias Saket have been charge sheeted under sections 120B (Substantively) 120B read with Section 386 & 411 of IPC & Sections 13, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act.

“During investigations, it has been established that huge funds were extorted from contractors and were routed through various channels,” the NIA said. The case was suo-moto registered by the NIA on December 30, 2021.

“Investigations have revealed that a prominent Communist Party of India (Maoist) cadre Pradyuman Sharma, along with FIR named accused Abhinav alias Gaurav Kumar and others were conspiring to revive the CPI (Maoist) organisation in the Magadh Zone. In furtherance of this sinister motive, they conspired to raise funds for procurement of arms and ammunition and imparting training to Maoist cadres in fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and to liaise with incarcerated Naxals and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in various jails for commission of terrorist acts and activities,” the NIA has said in the charge sheet.

Further investigations in the matter is on.

