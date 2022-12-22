INDIA

NIA charge sheets 23 Maoists for killing 22 security personnel in Chhattisgarh

The NKIA on Thursday said that it has filed a charge sheet before a special court in Chhattisgarh against 23 accused in a case related to the 2021 attack on security force personnel by 350-400 armed CPI-Maoist Maoists near Tekalgudiyam village in Bijapur district, that left 22 personnel dead and 35 injured.

The accused have been charge sheeted under various sections, including murder, waging war against the nation, and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code, of the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was initially lodged with Tarrem police station of Bijapur district and later on, was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“Investigations revealed that the accused, who were members of the Communist Party of India-Maoist), had conspired to commit terrorist acts and the armed cadres of the CPI-Maoist attacked the combined security forces CRPF, CoBRA, DRG and state police with heavy fire of barrel grenade launchers (BGL) and automatic weapons.

“They also abducted one CoBRA Jawan, namely Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, and looted his weapon. The investigations also revealed that this ambush and attack on the police party and security personnel was part of TCOC (Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign) of CPI (Maoist),” the NIA has claimed in the charge sheet.

The NIA said that their investigations has unearthed the role of senior leaders of CPI-Maoist in the dastardly attack on the security forces personnel, and further investigations are on.

