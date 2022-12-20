INDIA

NIA charge sheets 5 CPI (Maoist) cadres for luring girls

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet before a special NIA court in Vijayawada against five accused in a case related to radicalisation and recruitment of innocent girls in the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed organisation, officials said on Tuesday.

The case was initially registered by Peddabayalu Police Station of Visakhapatnam and later re-registered by the NIA in June 2022.

According to the officials, the case was registered on a complaint regarding the recruitment of one Radha into the party fold. The allegation in the complaint indicated that the accused — Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa — motivated Radha to join the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) and subsequently radicalised and recruited her to the proscribed organisation, CPI (Maoist), under the leadership of underground Maoists, RK (since deceased) Uday, Aruna etc.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa had lured gullible young girls into the organisation, CMS, under the guise of social work and depending on their dedication to the organisation, the girls would be identified and sent to the proscribed organisation, CPI (Maoist).

It is learnt that the accused had recruited few other girls into the CPI (Maoist) and had attempted to influence many others,” the officials said.

The accused Devendra had taken Radha to the forest under the pretext of providing medical assistance to someone and Uday and Aruna coerced her to join the proscribed organisation.

The role of the CMS, an organisation, and its leaders, in the larger conspiracy is being looked into.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

20221220-104005

