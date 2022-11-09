INDIA

NIA charge sheets man for radicalising youth to join terror groups

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in a case pertaining to the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a proscribed terrorist organisation, before Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

The charge sheet was filed on Wednesday against Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza alias Daniyal, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, under sections 120B of the IPC, Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act, Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act.

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on November 18, 2021.

“During investigations, it emerged that the accused person Daniyal, who is associated with Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, TRF, had radicalised, motivated and instigated vulnerable youth to join terrorist groups such as TRF in Kashmir,” the NIA said.

The NIA has mentioned in the charge sheet that Daniyal entered into a conspiracy with active terrorist commanders in the Valley to train youth of Kashmir to fabricate IEDs and explosives using locally available chemicals.

The NIA has alleged that Daniyal along with other co-accused and Pakistan-based handlers/operatives of LeT/TRF actively participated in acts in support of LeT and received funds from Pakistan-based operatives of LeT.

“He also facilitated the transfer of weapons in Kashmir for furtherance of terrorist activities in India,” the NIA said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

20221110-002603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Naga peace talks to resume soon in Delhi

    KCR was waiting for right time to strike at Eatala

    Trinamool’s claims to conduct violence-free polls falls flat

    Delhi: Man kills woman beggar to steal money