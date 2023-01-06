INDIA

NIA charge-sheets man in ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge-sheet in connection with the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ case against a man before a special court in Patna.

The matter pertains to radicalisation of impressionable youth over various social media platforms for carrying out violent terror acts.

The accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, a resident of Phulwari Sharif in Patna was charge-sheeted under sections 121, 121A, 122 of the IPC and sections 13, 18, 18B and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was initially registered in July 2022 at Phulwari Sharif police station and later the probe in the matter was taken over by the NIA.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish was the admin of WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ created by a Pakistani national named Zain, and had added many persons from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan and Yemen, with an intention to radicalise them and to include them into sleeper cells for carrying out terror activities. The accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish had created the said ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ group on different social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Bip Messenger. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of ‘BDGhazwa-e-HindBD’ and had added Bangladeshi nationals,” the NIA has said.

