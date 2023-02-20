The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge-sheet before a special NIA court in Chhattisgarh against one person accused in a case related to exchange of fire between security forces and CPI (Maoist) cadres and recovery of arms, ammunition and Maoist literature, officials said.

The NIA said that the charge-sheet was filed against one Kawasi Gagna under sections 121, 121A, 147, 148, 149 and 307 of the IPC; sections 25(1A) and 27 of Indian Arms Act, Section 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act and Section 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of UA(P) Act.

The case was initially registered at Modakpal police station, Bijapur, and later the probe of the matter was taken over by the NIA on October 19, 2022.

“Investigation has revealed that exchange of fire between security personnel (DRG) and armed cadres of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI(Maoist) took place on August 7 2022, in the forest area along Bogla-Pangur villages. Arms, ammunitions, Maoist literature and daily use items were recovered from the place of occurrence during the search operation by security forces,” the NIA said.

The official said that Kawasi Ganga, who was involved in the incident was apprehended, and arms, ammunitions, hand grenade and detonators were recovered from his possession.

The official added that Ganga is a member of CPI(Maoist) and was actively involved in the exchange of fire.

