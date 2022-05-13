The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Friday that it has charge-sheeted seven accused persons in connection with a conspiracy case linked to the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The central probe agency has filed the charge-sheet before the special NIA court in New Delhi against seven accused persons — Khuram Parvez, Muneer Ahmad Kataria, Arshid Ahmad Tonch, Zafar Abbas, Rambhawan Prasad, Chandan Mahato, and Arvind Digvijay Negi — as per an official statement issued by the NIA.

The case relates to funding and recruiting of Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) for providing support in the planning and execution of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on November 6, 2021.

The accused were charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The investigation revealed that LeT operatives based in Pakistan had hatched a conspiracy with Khuram Parvez, Muneer Ahmad Kataria, Arshid Ahmad Tonch, and Zafar Abbas to run a network of OGWs of LeT for furthering the activities of LeT and to carry out terror acts in India.

These accused persons collected information regarding vital installations, deployment, and movement of security forces, procured official secret documents, and passed on the same to their LeT handlers through encrypted communication channels for monetary consideration.

The investigation also revealed that Arvind Digvijay Negi, a public servant, abused his official position and unauthorisedly passed on official secret documents to the co-accused for monetary consideration and also demanded illegal gratification through the co-accused for compromising the investigation.

Also, Rambhawan Prasad and Chandan Mahato had forged identity documents and used the same for procuring SIM cards and opening bank accounts and passed them to the co-accused persons for monetary benefits.

20220513-235402