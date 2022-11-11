The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 11 persons, including two arrested and nine absconding persons, in a case pertaining to recovery of live ammunition from a CPI (Maoist) camp at Rud village in the hilly and forested area of Jharkhand on September 1, 2017.

The case was initially registered at Garu Latehar police station in Jharkhand before the NIA took over the probe in 2021.

The NIA chargesheeted Prabhu Sao alias Prabhu Prasad Sao and Balram Oraon alias Balram, along with nine absconding accused identified as Chhotu Kherwar alias Sujit Kherwar, Ravinder Ganjhu alias Mukesh Ganjhu, Niraj Singh Kherwar, Mrityunjay Bhuiya, Pradeep Singh Kherwar alias Chero, Muneswar Ganjhu alias Munshi, Kajesh Ganjhu, Aghnu Ganjhu alias Aghnu, and Lajim Ansari alias Lajim Miya.

“Investigation has established that the accused persons, who are supporters and members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), a banned organisation, had conspired to carry out terror acts to wage war against the state with the intention to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India, and to strike terror in the minds of the general public.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, they procured arms, ammunition and explosive materials and raised funds for the banned outfit,” the NIA said.

The NIA said that its investigation has also established that the accused persons forcefully recruited many innocent persons for the commission of terrorist acts and organised training camps for terrorist activities.

The accused have also been charged with attacking and killing security personnel as well as innocent civilians after accusing them of being police informers.

