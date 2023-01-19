INDIA

NIA chargesheets 2 in AQIS conspiracy case

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two accused before a NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, in a case pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by Al-Qaeda, to send youth to Kashmir and Khorasan province of Afghanistan to undergo terrorist training.

The accused persons instigated the youth to provoke communal violence in India.

The accused Akhtar Hussain Laskar alias MD Hussain and Abdul Aleem Mondal have been chargesheeted under sections 120B, 121A, 153A and 153B of the IPC and sections 13, 18, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act.

The case was initially registered on July 24 at Thilaknagar Police Station, Bengaluru City. Later on the directions of the government the NIA took over the probe.

“Investigations revealed that the accused were affiliated with Al-Qaeda, a proscribed terrorist organisation. They were also in contact with online handlers based abroad through end-to-end encrypted communication platforms. Based on the directions of online handlers, the accused tried to recruit youth, to wage war against India and further they were planning to leave for Khorasan Province of Afghanistan for terrorist training,” the NIA has said.

During investigation, a lot of incriminating jihadi material was recovered at the instance of the accused.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20230119-203203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    EOW raid at couple working in MP RTO lasts 15 hrs,...

    IED detected in J&K’s Pulwama

    Kerala: RSS worker killed in Palakkad

    A glance at the significance of Ashtavinayak pilgrimage