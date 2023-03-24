INDIA

NIA chargesheets Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar in terrorist-gangster nexus case

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed another chargesheet against 14 gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and others, having links with the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits, in a terrorist-gangster nexus case.

Till now, the NIA has chargesheeted 26 persons in the terrorist-gangster case.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in judicial custody since 2015, has been allegedly operating his terror-crime syndicate from jails in different states, along with Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is an accused in the killing of Pradeep Kumar, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, at Faridkot in Punjab in November 2022.

“Lawrence Bishnoi’s syndicate was also responsible for firing RPG at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year, which was carried out on the directions of Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, a Pakistan-based BKI terrorist,” NIA said in the chargesheet.

Goldy Brar was found to be having direct links with Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, another BKI operative working closely with Rinda. Landa is also an accused in the RPG attack case, as well as the December 2022 RPG attack on a police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab. Investigation against Landa and three others is going on.

“All the 14 accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and carry out targeted killings of well-known social and religious leaders, movie stars, singers and businessmen. Besides having links with conspirators in Pakistan, the accused were also in contact with pro-Khalistani elements based out of Canada, Nepal and other countries,” the NIA said.

According to sources, the NIA has seized nine illegal and sophisticated weapons, 14 magazines, 298 rounds of ammunition and 183 digital devices and other incriminating materials in raids conducted across 74 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Delhi in connection with the case.

The agency had conducted large-scale searches over a period of six months and examined around 70 members of different organised crime support networks during the course of its investigation.

The NIA has so far attached immovable properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act besides freezing 62 bank accounts.

20230324-170403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Plea alleges illegal construction at Jagannath temple, SC order on Friday

    Ghaziabad village doesn’t celebrate Raksha Bandhan to mourn Ghori’s attack

    Battle for UP: Businessman seeks his due from MLA on polling...

    AAP councillors want Aldermen to be debarred from Feb 6 voting