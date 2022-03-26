INDIASOUTH ASIA

NIA chargesheets LeT terrorist arrested for infiltration bid

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against one Imdadullah a.k.a Ali Babar — a Pakistani terrorist belonging to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), arrested in connection with a case related to infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri area, officials said.

The case was initially registered at Uri police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district in 2021. The NIA later took over the probe and re-registered the case.

The chargesheet was filed under sections 120B, 121, 121A, 122, 307, 326, 333 & 353 of the IPC, sections 16, 18, 20, 23 & 38 of UA(P) Act, section 27 of Arms Act, sections 3, 4 & 5 of Explosive Substances Act and section 14-A (b) of Foreigners Act at NIA Special Court, Jammu.

The case pertains to an infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army in LoC’s Uri sector.

During the infiltration bid that was thwarted by the Indian Army, Pakistani terrorist Imdadullah — a.k.a Dujana a.k.a. 313, was arrested, and his associate, namely Atiq-ur-Rehman a.k.a Qari Anas a.k.a Abu Anas was killed.

A huge cache of arms, ammunitions, explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the Pakistani terrorists belonging to the LeT.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

