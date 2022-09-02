INDIA

NIA conducts multiple searches in ULFA recruitment case in Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at 16 locations in seven districts of Assam, including Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo and Sivasagar, in connection with the ULFA recruitment case, said an NIA official

The case pertains to the activities of ULFA, (a proscribed terrorist organisation) including recruitment of youth in ULFA, extortion of money for strengthening ULFA and radicalization of youth for unlawful activities.

They were also providing training at camps based across the India-Myanmar border in Myanmar.

This case was registered suo-motu by the NIA.

“During the searches conducted today, digital devices, live ammunition along with incriminating documents and literatures related to ULFA have been seized,” said the official.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

