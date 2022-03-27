INDIA

NIA conducts raid in Srinagar in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted a search operation in Srinagar’s Sonwar Bagh area in connection with a case related to terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

“The search conducted on Sunday at the premises of a suspect has led to recovery of documents related to financial transactions,” said a senior NIA official.

The case pertains to collection and transfer of funds by certain NGOs, Trusts, Societies and organisations on behalf of separatists, and terrorist organisations in order to sustain secessionist and terror activities in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA has also recorded the testimonies of a few individuals in this connection. No arrest, however, was made.

Further investigation is underway.

20220327-211805

