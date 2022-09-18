INDIA

NIA conducts raids at 23 locations in PFI case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting raids at more than 23 locations across the country in connection with a terror related case involving the Popular Front of India (PFI).

A source said that in Telangana’s Nizamabad, Karate classes were being organised by a group of people, but the main purpose was to impart terror training.

The source said that raids were underway in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa and Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad, Telangana. The main accused in the case is PFI District Convener Shadullah. His premises were also being searched.

“Our searches are ongoing in the Kurnool and Kadapa areas. Our investigations are ongoing with two teams in Guntur district. We have proof that terror activities were going on in Andhra pradesh and Telangana,” said a source.

Earlier, the local police had arrested Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Abdul Mobin. A case of treason was registered against them.

“We have found active extremist trained fanatics. The youth were being misled by them,” the source said.

Further probe in the matter was on.

