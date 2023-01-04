INDIA

NIA conducts raids in Bengal in Ekbalpur-Mominpur clashes case

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at more than 17 locations in West Bengal in connection with the Ekbalpur-Mominpur clashes that took place on October 9 last year.

In October 2022, two groups clashed in South Kolkata’s Ekbalpur-Mominpur soon after Durga Puja.

The clashes went on all night and a few houses were also ransacked. The police had detained 30 persons to stop the clashes and had deployed extra police forces to avoid untoward incidents.

When the police were trying to bring the situation under control, the mob attacked them too. A deputy Commissioner of police Somiya Roy had also got injured while trying to pacify the mob.

The police then used rapid action force and imposed section 144 crpc in the area.

The NIA had earlier visited the area and spoke to the local police regarding this.

20230104-144003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi meets Governor, submits resignation

    Art installation to create awareness on air pollution in Punjab’s Ludhiana

    ‘It’s Vijay Diwas’, says CM Baghel as Chhattisgarh marks 23rd Foundation...

    Credit features its first ever international brands festival