The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at five locations in Mizoram’s Aizawl, Champai and Kolasib districts in connection with an explosives seizure case.

The case relates to the recovery of 2,421.12 kg of explosives, including 1,000 detonators, 4,500 metres of detonating fuse, as well as Indian and Myanmarese currency, from a vehicle in Zawngling area, Saiha district.

The consignment was meant for the Myanmar-based outfit Chin National Front (CNF) which was in the process of accumulating arms and ammunition for resisting the country’s military-led government.

The case was initially registered with the Tipa police station in Saiha on January 1 and later it was re registered by the NIA on March 21.

“During the searches conducted yesterday, digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized,” an NIA official said on Saturday.

