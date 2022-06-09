INDIA

NIA conducts raids in TN, Puducherry over terror funding

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in connection with raising funds for terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The raids, which began at Chennai, Myladuthurai, and Karaikal in Puducherry in the morning, are still underway.

According to NIA officials, terror suspects, who were arrested earlier, had revealed that collection of funds for ISIS took place at Chennai and Puducherry.

Acting on that information, raids are being conducted, the officials added.

