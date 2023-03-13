INDIA

NIA conducts search in Srinagar in ISIS Kerala module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted a search at Uzair Azhar Bhat’s house in Karfali Mohalla of Srinagar and seized digital devices.

Bhat is suspected of spreading ISIS ideology, luring people to join the terrorist group and indulging in anti-national activities.

The NIA said that in 2021, they started investigating Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya who had been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms, such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram.

“He was propagating the violent jihadi ideologies of the ISIS and was radicalizing and recruiting new members to this ISIS module. He and his associates had even identified certain individuals for targeted killings. They had also made plans to undertake Hijrah to Jammu and Kashmir for engaging in terrorist acts and had raised funds from various sources for this trip,” the NIA said.

The official said that during the probe, it was found that Mohammad Ameen was in touch with Deepthi Marla of Kerala, a converted Muslim, married to Anas Abdul Rahiman of Mangalore. In 2015, she had gone to Dubai to pursue studies where she met Mizha Siddeeque and both women developed an inclination towards the ISIS. In 2019, they tried to do Hijrah to Khorasan and reached Tehran, Iran. After reaching Tehran, their contact with ISIS operatives based in Khorasan could not be established.

“They both returned to India, and Deepthi got in touch with Ameen, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar alias Abdullah and others and made plans to undertake Hijrah to ISIS administered territory. In January 2020, she went to Srinagar to meet Obaid to plan the Hijrah and stayed in Srinagar for one week,” the NIA said.

One of the common contacts between Deepthi and Obaid, Uzair Azhar Bhat, who is suspected to have been part of the conspiracy, was raided on Monday. The NIA conducted a search at Bhat’s house in Srinagar. The seized digital devices are being examined and further investigations are in progress.

