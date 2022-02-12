INDIA

NIA conducts searches at 26 locations; recovers arms

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at 26 locations in Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in connection with a case related to terror funding by the Maoist group.

During the searches, the NIA recovered three country-made pistols, one .315 bore rifle, several digital devices, Maoist literature, incriminating documents and four kg suspected narcotics.

The NIA had sought assistance of the police, Special Task Force and the CRPF to avoid any untoward incident during the searches.

“We have conducted searches at 26 locations pertaining to the accused persons and suspects in the districts of Jehanabad, Patna rural, Arwal, Nalanda, Gaya, Nawada and Aurangabad in Bihar, Koderma district in Jharkhand, Bhubaneshwar in Odisha and Nellore in Andhra. We have recovered a few incriminating documents,” an NIA official said.

The official said that the case pertains to network of terror financing being operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and OGWs in the Magadh region of Bihar.

The official said that in furtherance of their sinister motive, they are continuously making attempts to raise funds for procurement of arms and ammunitions. The accused are also and recruiting new cadres in liaison with incarcerated Maoists, Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in various jails in order to revive and strengthen the Maoist activities in this region.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

