INDIA

NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in J&K in terror case (Ld)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at 14 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in a terror-related case pertaining to spreading of terrorist activities by various proscribed outfits.

Searches were conducted at Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates/off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders/handlers.

They are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony.

The case had been suo-motu registered on June 21 by NIA Police Station, Jammu.

During the searches, various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices have been seized from the searched premises.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20221223-154604

