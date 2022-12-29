The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 56 locations in Kerala in a case related to unlawful and violent activities being carried out by the Popular Front of India (PFI), its office-bearers/cadres, members and affiliates.

The PFI has been found justifying the use of criminal force and encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations. This case was registered suo moto by the NIA on September 19.

Searches were conducted at residences of seven State Executive Committee members, seven Zonal Heads of PFI, 15 Physical Training Instructors-Trainers of PFI, houses of seven PFI cadres trained in the use of knives, daggers, swords and other types of weapons to carry out murderous violent acts and 20 other suspects.

The raids were carried out at three places in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, three places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, two places each in Kottayam, Thrissur, at one place in Palakkad, seven places at Malappuram, 13 places in Ernakulam, four in Kozhikode, nine in Kannur and six at Wayanad.

Earlier on September 22, the NIA conducted searches at 24 locations in Kerala, including the offices of PFI and residences of 13 accused.

“Searches have led to the recovery and seizure of sharp-edged weapons, incriminating material and digital devices,” the official said.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

