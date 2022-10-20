INDIA

NIA conducts searches at two locations in narco-terrorism case

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at the residence and office premises of Amritpal Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab and the main suspect in a case of 102 kg heroin smuggling via the Attari border in April.

“During the searches conducted on Thursday, unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 1,27,91,900 and incriminating digital devices and documents have been seized,” an NIA official said.

The heroin had been concealed in a consignment of licorice roots (Mulethi) by suppliers based in Afghanistan.

The case was initially registered by the Customs department in Amritsar. It was re-registered by the NIA to investigate the role of multiple companies and individuals, who are suspected to be involved in laundering the proceeds of narco-terrorism.

During investigation, three accused persons identified as Vipin Mittal, Razi Haider Zaidi and Asif Abdulla were arrested.

20221020-230401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can yoga help with fertility issues?

    Prophet row violence: Calcutta HC seeks report on losses in Bengal

    IPL 2022: Clinical bowling helps Royal Challengers beat Delhi Capitals by...

    ’36 year ordeal’: SC orders release of murder convict found to...