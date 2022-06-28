The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh in JMB Case of Bhopal.

The case relates to arrest of six active cadres, belonging to proscribed organization JMB, including three Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, from Bhopal. They were involved in propagating the ideology of JMB and motivating the youth to perform Jihad against India.

The case was initially registered on March 14, 2022 and later the NIA re-registered the case on April 4.

“During the searches conducted at the premises of suspects today, digital devices, documents and various other incriminating materials have been seized,” the NIA official said.

Further investigations in the matter is on.

