The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at two locations in Assam’s Barpeta district in connection with a case related to Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh-based terror organisation.

The case pertains to disruption of an active module of ABT having affiliation to proscribed organisation, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, operating in Barpeta district led by a Bangladeshi national, who had entered India illegally and was active in recruiting, training and motivating impressionable youth to join jihadi outfits and work in ABT’s (sleeper cells module) for creating a base for Al-Qaeda in India.

The case was initially registered on March 4 at Barpeta police station and later on, the probe was taken over by the NIA on March 22.

“During the searches conducted today at the premises of accused persons in Barpeta district, jihadi literature used for imparting training and other incriminating documents have been seized,” the NIA official said.

20220522-000802