INDIA

NIA conducts searches in Assam in conspiracy case by ABT, AQIS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted search operation at eleven locations in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts of Assam in connection with a terror case pertaining to the case of conspiracy by Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), AL Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The case pertains to an active module of ABT affiliated to AQIS operating in Barpeta district of Assam which was being led by a Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam alias Haroon Rashid.

“Rashid had entered India illegally and was working as an Arabic Teacher at Dhakaliapara Masjid. He was actively provoking impressionable youth to join Jihadi outfits and work in Ansars (sleeper cells) for carrying out subversive activities and for establishment of a base for AQIS in eastern India,” said an NIA official.

Initially a case in this respect was lodged with the local police in March. And after a week the NIA took over the probe.

“During searches conducted on Sunday at the premises of accused persons, incriminating documents and other materials have been seized,” the official said.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

