INDIA

NIA conducts searches in Delhi, UP, Punjab in FICN case

NewsWire
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Delhi, UP, and Punjab in connection with a case related to seizure of fake Indian currency note and gold at the capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The searches were conducted at two locations in UP’s Bulandshahr, one in Punjab’s Ludhiana, and at three locations of Delhi.

The official said that the case pertains to the seizure of fake Indian notes with a face value of Rs 10 lakh and 175 gms gold worth around Rs 8.5 lakh from Mohammed Shahjan by Customs officials on January 12.

In February, the NIA took over the probe.

“The searches were conducted at the premises of the arrested accused Shahjan in Bulandshahr and at his associates’ premises who are members of a syndicate, indulging in the smuggling and circulation of FICN from Dubai to India,” said the NIA official.

During the searches, mobile phones, laptops, other digital devices and many incriminating documents were seized.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

