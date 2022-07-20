The NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations in the Kashmir Valley – four in Srinagar district and five in Pulwama district in the case related to the conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar, an official said.

Four accused were arrested in the case and 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds, and a vehicle was seized.

Initially a case was lodged at Srinagar’s Chanapora police station but the probe was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 18.

“The searches conducted at the premises of accused and suspects in the case have led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and other incriminating materials,” said the NIA official.

Further investigations in the case are on.

20220720-212402