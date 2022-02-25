INDIA

NIA conducts searches in Kerala, Andhra in Maoist recruitment case

The National Investigation Agency on Friday conducted searches at three different locations, including Wayanad district of Kerala as well as Guntur and Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case pertaining to recruitment of vulnerable youth into banned Communist Party Of India-Maoist.

The youths were allegedly recruited into the CPI-Maoist and further trained for induction into its frontal organisations, and in organising terrorist camps to further the activities of CPI-Maoist, and threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India.

During the searches conducted, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices have been seized.

