INDIA

NIA conducts searches in K’taka, arrests 2 IS operatives

NewsWire
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Karnataka in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Bengaluru in connection with the Shivamogga Islamic State (IS) conspiracy case.

The NIA said that two IS operatives were arrested following the raids.

The case relates to conspiracy hatched by the accused to further the terror activities of Islamic State (IS), a banned terrorist organisation, and to endanger the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The accused were identified Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh and Huzair Farhan Baig.

The case was initially registered at Shivamogga Rural Police Station, and re-registered by the NIA on November 15, 2022.

“Investigation has revealed that the accused Maaz Muneer radicalised his close associate and college-mate Reshaan Thajuddin. And the two accused, Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh and Huzair Farhan Baig received funds from their IS handler through crypto-wallets for furthering the terrorist activities of the Islamic State. As part of their larger violent and disruptionist designs, they also indulged in arson and targeting of vehicles and other establishments, such as liquor shops, godowns, transformers etc,” said the NIA.

The official said that during the searches digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of accused and the suspects.

Two other accused persons were also arrested earlier in the case.

