The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations in Mizoram’s Aizawl district in a case pertaining to recovery of 2,400 kg of explosives including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse wire, an official said.

Cash amounting to Rs 73,500 and and 9,35,500 Myanmar kyats was also seized.

“During the searches conducted on Tuesday, incriminating material, including mobile phone, and bank documents have been seized from the premises of suspects,” the official said.

Investigations have revealed that the consignment of explosives was meant for the Myanmar-based outfit, Chin National Front (CNF) which has been accumulating arms, ammunition and explosives for armed struggle against the country’s government.

The case was initially registered at Tipa Police Station in Mizoram’s Saiha district on January 1 this year and re-registered by NIA in March.

Three accused, including one Myanmar national, were arrested in this case and charge sheeted by the NIA on April 19.

20220913-231402