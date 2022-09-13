INDIA

NIA conducts searches in Mizoram in explosives recovery case

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations in Mizoram’s Aizawl district in a case pertaining to recovery of 2,400 kg of explosives including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse wire, an official said.

Cash amounting to Rs 73,500 and and 9,35,500 Myanmar kyats was also seized.

“During the searches conducted on Tuesday, incriminating material, including mobile phone, and bank documents have been seized from the premises of suspects,” the official said.

Investigations have revealed that the consignment of explosives was meant for the Myanmar-based outfit, Chin National Front (CNF) which has been accumulating arms, ammunition and explosives for armed struggle against the country’s government.

The case was initially registered at Tipa Police Station in Mizoram’s Saiha district on January 1 this year and re-registered by NIA in March.

Three accused, including one Myanmar national, were arrested in this case and charge sheeted by the NIA on April 19.

20220913-231402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Digvijaya Singh invites stand-up comedians to perform in Bhopal

    Sona Mohapatra draws Twitter CEO’s attention to sexism in his alma...

    Find ways to improve revenues to fund welfare: Andhra CM

    K’taka women cop suspended for negligence in POCSO case