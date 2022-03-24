INDIA

NIA conducts searches in Mizoram in seizure of explosives case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Aizwal, Mizoram, belonging to two accused persons in connection with a case related to terror activity.

The NIA official said the case pertains to the seizure of 1,300 kg of explosive powder along with 3,925 detonators and fuse wires during a routine checking at Farkawn village by Assam Rifles personnel.

The explosives were concealed in a vehicle carrying relief material for Myanmarese refugees sheltering in areas along the India-Myanmar border.

The consignment was ordered by a Myanmarese national and a committee member of Chin National Front.

Initially, the Mizoram police had lodged a case in this connection in June 2021. Later, the probe was taken over by the NIA in July 2021.

During the searches, many incriminating documents, foreign currency and other materials have been recovered.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

