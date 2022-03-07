INDIA

NIA Conducts searches in Pune in ISKP case

By NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at the residence of one Talha Khan, a resident of Pune in connection with a case related to Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP).

Initially, with the arrest of a Kashmiri couple identified as Jahanzaib Sami Wani and Heena Bashir Beigh, a case was lodged by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on March 8, 2020. Later the NIA took over the investigation and started probing the matter.

During the investigation, four accused persons namely Abdullah Basith, Sadia Anwar Shaikh, Nabeel Siddick Khatri and Abdur Rahman alias Dr Brave were arrested. Till now, the NIA has charge sheeted six accused in this case for conspiring to propagate the ideology of ISIS by garnering support of like-minded people to carry out terrorist activities in India, establishing cells to work for ISIS, raising funds, collecting weapons, making IEDs and execute target killings.

During the search conducted on Monday at the premises of suspect Talha Khan, various incriminating documents and digital devices were seized.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

20220307-215403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.