The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted search operations in Punjab’s Ludhiana, Ferozpur and Gurdaspur in connection with a case related to the seizure of IEDs and ammunition from Batrara Toll Plaza in Haryana’s Karnal.

Three IEDs, one pistol, two magazines, six mobile phones and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash were recovered. Four persons were also apprehended from an Innova car.

Initially, a case in this regard was lodged with Madhuban police station of Karnal and later on, the probe was taken over by the NIA in May.

The NIA learnt during the investigation that Pakistan based operative of BKI (Babar Khalsa International) Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, had coordinated on the delivery of explosives, arms and ammunition at the behest of the Pakistani intelligence agency for carrying out terrorist attacks in different parts of India, in connivance with the arrested accused persons.

“During the searches conducted on Wednesday, digital devices, details of financial transactions and property and other incriminating materials have been seized,” said the NIA official.

20220622-232004