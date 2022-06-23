The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted search operations in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy, Medak and Secunderabad which led to the arrest of three persons.

The arrested persons were identified as Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna, and Chukka Shilpa. They were allegedly involved in motivating and recruiting youth for the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist).

The case pertains to the conspiracy and recruitment of one college student into the fold of CPI (Maoist) by the members of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) — a frontal organisation of CPI(Maoist).

The case was initially registered on January 3, at Peddabayalu PS, Andhra Pradesh. Later on, the NIA re-registered the case on June 3, and took over the investigation.

“During the searches conducted on Thursday, incriminating materials including digital devices have been seized,” said the NIA official.

20220623-232203