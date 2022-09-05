The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at multiple places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case pertaining to alleged recruitment of a college student into CPI (Maoist).

The sleuths of NIA conducted the searches in Hyderabad, Hanamkonda in Telangana and in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

They searched the house of Jyothi, convenor of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist), in Hyderabad. The searches continued for five hours. The agency seized books and some literature from her house.

In Krishna district, the house of CMS co-convenor was searched. A raid was also conducted on the house of a CMS member in Hanamkonda.

The case pertains to the conspiracy and recruitment of one college student, into the fold of proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist) by the members of CMS.

In June this year, the NIA arrested Dongari Devendra, Subasi Swapana, and Chukka Shilpa after searches at their residences in Telangana.

Chukka Shilpa, a practising advocate of Telangana High Court and member of CMS was arrested in Hyderabad. The other two are also functionaries of CMS.

A case was registered by police in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh three years ago about a missing nursing student Radha. Her mother had alleged that he was taken away from home on the pretext of medical treatment by an individual named Devendra and forcibly recruited by the CPI-Maoist.

The case was initially registered at the Peddabayalu police station, Visakhapatnam and was re-registered by the NIA on June 3.

The missing nursing student is suspected to be currently working for the banned CPI-Maoist in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area.

