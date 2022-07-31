The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala in a case pertaining to the arrest of one Sathik Batcha alias Icama Sathik, who was intercepted, along with four other accused while driving a black Scorpio vehicle at Nidur, Mayiladuthurai on February 21.

The accused are allegedly involved in terror activities, The NIA is trying to establish the terror angle with the help of the evidence, said sources.

The NIA had said earlier, “Md. Sathik Batcha, alias Icama Sadik of Mayiladuthurai, who along with four other suspects had hatched a conspiracy for threatening the public and police officials. They had also attempted to murder police personnel during a vehicle check on February 21, 2022.”

An official said, “They were stopped by a police team tasked to secure the accused in Mayiladuthurai. The accused attempted to run over the police party with the said vehicle.”

The case was initially registered on February 21 and re-registered by the NIA on April 30 under sections 148, 506 (ii) IPC, Section 13, 38, 39 of UA(P) Act, 1967 and Section 28 of Arms Act.

“The search conducted today has led to seizure of digital devices and incriminating documents,” said the official.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

20220731-153603