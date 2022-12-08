INDIA

NIA conducts searches in two states in case related to PFI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at three locations in Kozhikode district of Kerala and Kalaburagi district of Karnataka in connection with a terror case related to the PFI.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the office bearers, members and cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI), to raise and collect funds from within India and abroad for committing or getting committed, acts of terror in various parts of India, including the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. It was also revealed that the accused persons were conducting training camps to indoctrinate and train their cadres to carry out terrorist activities.

The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA.

“During the searches conducted today, incriminating material, including digital devices and various documents have been seized,” said the official.

