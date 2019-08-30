NIA constable arrested with fake notes worth 1.5 cr

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) A constable with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a pantry staffer were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly stealing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 1.5 crore from the central agency’s strongroom.

The matter came to light when NIA officials scanned CCTV footage. The NIA subsequently lodged an FIR with Delhi Police against the accused.

The counterfeit currency was seized in May this year during a raid conducted in Gurugram. The recovery was reportedly made in the form of wads of Rs 2,000 currency notes.

Incidentally, a superintendent-rank officer, who led the team in seizing the fake currency notes from Gurugram, is facing an inquiry in a case of extortion. The NIA has repatriated the officer to the parent cadre. The officer is accused of extorting from a businessman. An enquiry is underway in the case.

“It seems that the accused constable mistook the fake notes for genuine currency notes and thought of picking them up without anyone noticing,” said the sources.

A source said that an attempt was made to enter the strongroom through an air-conditioning vent. Officially, an NIA spokesperson said, “An exhibit containing fake currency was stolen from NIA Malkhana last week by one constable and a pantry staff. The stolen exhibit was recovered soon thereafter.”

“Appropriate legal action was taken in the matter. Delhi Police has registered a case and arrested both accused,” said the spokesperson. A top government official said the Ministry of Home Affairs is also seized of the matter.

–IANS

adv/kr